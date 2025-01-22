Samoskevich registered two assists and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Samoskevich set up Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett for tallies in this contest, with Verhaeghe's goal being the game-winner. With three helpers over his last three outings, Samoskevich may be heating up while seeing time on the second line and second power-play unit. The 22-year-old rookie is at 15 points, 57 shots on net, 62 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 43 appearances this season.