Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Unavailable Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samoskevich (lower body) won't play against Carolina on Tuesday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Samoskevich will miss his second straight game, but the Panthers hope to get him back into the fold against Tampa Bay on Saturday. He has collected four goals, 17 points, 75 shots on net and 66 hits through 34 outings this season.
