Samoskevich will miss Saturday's game against St. Louis due to a lower-body injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Samoskevich suffered the injury during Friday's 4-3 shootout win over Carolina. He has four goals and 17 points in 34 appearances in 2025-26. Jack Studnicka is set to draw back into the lineup due to Samoskevich's absence. Samoskevich is considered day-to-day, so he still might be an option for Tuesday's clash against the Hurricanes.