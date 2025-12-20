Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samoskevich will miss Saturday's game against St. Louis due to a lower-body injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Samoskevich suffered the injury during Friday's 4-3 shootout win over Carolina. He has four goals and 17 points in 34 appearances in 2025-26. Jack Studnicka is set to draw back into the lineup due to Samoskevich's absence. Samoskevich is considered day-to-day, so he still might be an option for Tuesday's clash against the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Scores in Thursday's loss•
-
Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Ends skid with two-point night•
-
Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Three points in last two games•
-
Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Pots power-play marker•
-
Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Two assists in season opener•