Samoskevich (illness) will sit out Tuesday's matchup against Washington, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Samoskevich will miss his third straight game, but the Panthers expect him to be ready to return against St. Louis on Thursday. The 22-year-old forward has seven goals, 16 points, 73 hits and 73 shots on net through 47 outings this season. Once healthy, Samoskevich could replace Jonah Gadjovich in the lineup.