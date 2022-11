Staal produced an assist, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Staal got on the scoresheet for the first time this year when he helped out on a Sam Reinhart goal early in the third period. Through 13 games, Staal has added 24 hits, 16 blocked shots, 10 shots on net, four PIM and a minus-4 rating. Even in his prime, he wasn't much of a scorer from the blue line, and at 35 years old, it's best not to expect too much offense from Staal.