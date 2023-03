Staal logged an assist and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Staal has picked up two goals and two helpers over his last nine games, though this was the first time he took a minus rating in that span. The veteran defenseman doesn't typically pile up points, so he usually flies under the radar in fantasy. He's at two goals, eight assists, 116 hits, 99 blocked shots, 44 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 66 outings this season.