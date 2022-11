Staal logged an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

The assist was Staal's second of the season, ending a nine-game point drought. The 35-year-old defenseman makes few contributions on offense, instead logging top-four minutes in a shutdown role. He's produced 19 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 47 hits, six PIM and a minus-8 rating through 23 contests.