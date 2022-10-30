site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Marc Staal: Piling up hits and blocks
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Staal hasn't earned a point yet this season, but he has been racking up hits and blocks.
Staal is tied for first on the Panthers with 15 blocks and has 17 hits through nine games in 2022-23. He has averaged 17:56 of ice time.
