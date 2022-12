Staal notched an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Staal was credited with the secondary helper on Carter Verhaeghe's opening goal at 13:00 of the first period. This was Staal's second helper in the last three games. The veteran defenseman has three assists, 19 shots on net, 48 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 25 contests overall as a third-pairing defensive specialist.