Staal scored a goal on three shots in a 4-3 win over the Ducks on Monday.

Staal tied the game 2-2 late in the second period, burying a feed from Matthew Tkachuk on the rush. Staal now has two goals in his last three games (his first two of the season) after logging just two points in his previous 30 contests. The 35-year-old blueliner shouldn't be relied on for much offensively, but he's been playing steady minutes in a second-pairing role. Staal is up to eight points, 108 hits, and 89 blocked shots through 60 games this season.