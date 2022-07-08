Alscher was selected 93rd overall by the Panthers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

A former first-round pick (26th overall) of the Portland Winterhawks in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, Alscher -- who is Czech -- crossed the pond to play in the WHL this past season. He posted just seven goals and 16 points in 61 games, but Alscher projects as a stay-at-home defender, not a point producer. He's 6-foot-3 and north of 200 pounds and plays a punishing style. Alscher was the No. 177th ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting heading into the draft, so few expected him to be selected this high.