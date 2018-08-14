Panthers' Mark Letestu: Gets tryout with Panthers
Letestu signed a deal for a professional tryout with the Panthers on Tuesday.
This is a bit surprising, as Letestu is only 33, and he's been an NHL regular since the 2009-10 season. The veteran even played in the postseason with Columbus last year, although he was held without a point and saw his minutes plummet as the playoffs went on. Letestu is betting on himself by agreeing to a PTO, and he's hoping he can secure a role as a depth forward with the Panthers. If he can't, he could have to settle for a two-way contract or a sojourn in Europe.
