Letestu signed a deal for a professional tryout with the Panthers on Tuesday.

This is a bit surprising, as Letestu is only 33, and he's been an NHL regular since the 2009-10 season. The veteran even played in the postseason with Columbus last year, although he was held without a point and saw his minutes plummet as the playoffs went on. Letestu is betting on himself by agreeing to a PTO, and he's hoping he can secure a role as a depth forward with the Panthers. If he can't, he could have to settle for a two-way contract or a sojourn in Europe.