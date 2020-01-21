Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Adds assist Monday
Pysyk registered an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.
Pysyk supplied the secondary helper on Noel Acciari's game-winner in the dying seconds of the third period. The 27-year-old has now produced two goals and four assists in his last eight games. Pysyk is up to 10 points and 41 shots on goal in 37 appearances this season.
