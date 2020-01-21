Play

Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Adds assist Monday

Pysyk registered an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Pysyk supplied the secondary helper on Noel Acciari's game-winner in the dying seconds of the third period. The 27-year-old has now produced two goals and four assists in his last eight games. Pysyk is up to 10 points and 41 shots on goal in 37 appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories