Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Adds helper in loss

Pysyk helped the Panthers gain the lead midway through the second period Thursday in the team's eventual 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Pysyk threw a shot towards the net that was beautifully redirected by Troy Brouwer to give the Cats the lead only two minutes after they tied the game. The defenseman also collected two shots, two hits and four blocks in the game during his 20:35 of ice time. Although Pysyk is a steady presence on the second defensive pairing for Florida, his offensive output leaves a lot to be desired as he has only put up 33 points in his last two seasons combined.