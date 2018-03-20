Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Chips in rare helper

Pysyk recorded an assist, two shots and two blocked shots through 21:10 of ice time during Monday's 2-0 win over Montreal.

This was just the second point -- both helpers -- through the past 15 games for Pysyk, as he continues to prove his worth in the defensive end and not on the scoresheet. The 26-year-old defenseman entered Monday's game averaging 2:11 of shorthanded ice time per game while beginning 58.4 percent of his five-on-five shifts in his own zone. As a result, there aren't many settings where Pysyk can be relied on as a viable option.