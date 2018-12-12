Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Collects first point in 12 games
Pysyk recorded an assist during a 4-3 loss to the Blues on Tuesday.
The assist marks Pysyk's first point since mid-October as the blueliner has gone 12 games without a point on top of missing time with an injury. He has three points in total on the season and is on pace to end his season in the mid-teens in points as he has the past two seasons.
More News
-
Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Returns to the lineup•
-
Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Will serve as healthy scratch Thursday•
-
Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Trending in right direction•
-
Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Still not healthy enough to play•
-
Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Remains out•
-
Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...