Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Collects first point in 12 games

Pysyk recorded an assist during a 4-3 loss to the Blues on Tuesday.

The assist marks Pysyk's first point since mid-October as the blueliner has gone 12 games without a point on top of missing time with an injury. He has three points in total on the season and is on pace to end his season in the mid-teens in points as he has the past two seasons.

