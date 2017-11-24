Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Dealing with undisclosed ailment

Pysyk (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against Chicago, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Pysyk has only tallied two goals and one assist in 21 contests this season, so his status for Saturday's contest shouldn't be of much concern to fantasy owners. If Pysyk's unable to go, Alex Petrovic will slot into the lineup against the Blackhawks.