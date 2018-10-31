Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Game-time call Thursday
Pysyk (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with Winnipeg, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Pysyk made the trip to Finland for the two-game Global Series versus the Jets, so it's hard to imagine he won't play in at least one of the two contests. When the defender does return to the lineup, it will come at the expense of Bogdan Kiselevich or MacKenzie Weegar.
