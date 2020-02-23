Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Generates helper Saturday

Pysyk posted an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

The defenseman-turned-winger ended a five-game point drought with his assist. Pysyk has now matched his career high in points with 17, which he also achieved in 2016-17, his first year with the Panthers. The 28-year-old has added 44 hits, 35 blocks and 56 shots in 51 games this year. Outside of positional flexibility, there's little reason for fantasy owners to consider Pysyk for their rosters.