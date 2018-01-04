Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Goalless in last 11 outings

Pysyk has zero goals and just two helpers in his previous 11 contests.

Having set career highs in goals (four), assists (13) and shots (81), there was some expectation that Pysyk could offer decent mid-range value in deeper formats, but just hasn't taken that next step. The blueliner needs just one more goal to reach that mark this season, but his helpers have been harder to come by, with just four through the first half of the campaign.