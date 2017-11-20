Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Held scoreless again

Pysyk failed to record a point for the eighth straight game during Sunday's 3-2 loss to Anaheim.

Including his three points in 20 games this season, Pysyk has just 46 career points across parts of six seasons, so his fantasy impact is likely insignificant. Barring any sort of breakout hot streak, the 25-year-old blueliner can remain in your league's free agency pool.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories