Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Lays the body
Pysyk collected five hits during a 5-1 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday.
Although Pysyk has been a physical presence on the Panthers, currently fourth on the team with 61 hits, he has not made an impact in the offensive zone. Through 30 games the 26-year-old has five points, all assists, while collecting a minus-two rating.
