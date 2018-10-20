Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Leaves with upper-body issue
Pysyk suffered an upper-body injury during Friday's game against the Capitals and won't return, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Pysyk was plus-2 with two hits before exiting the game. The Panthers play Detroit on Saturday, so Pysyk will need to get healthy quickly. If he is unable to go, expect Mike Matheson to return from his suspension and fill the void.
