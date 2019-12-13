Play

Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Nabs assist in return

Pysyk picked up an assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

After drawing back into the lineup for the first time in four games, Pysyk made his presence felt by using his speed to create a two-on-one breakaway and then dishing it to Mike Hoffman who finished off the play with a goal. Pysyk now has three points in 22 games.

