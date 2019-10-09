Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Negative in first game

Pysyk made his season debut in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes, ending the contest a minus-2.

He was inserted into the lineup for Josh Brown on the third pairing, but did not have a great showing. Pysyk saw two goals go past him in the first 22 minutes as the Canes went up 5-0 early in the second period. He wound up playing only 12:29 in total and seems to be falling out of favor within the Panthers organization.