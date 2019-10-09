Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Negative in first game
Pysyk made his season debut in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes, ending the contest a minus-2.
He was inserted into the lineup for Josh Brown on the third pairing, but did not have a great showing. Pysyk saw two goals go past him in the first 22 minutes as the Canes went up 5-0 early in the second period. He wound up playing only 12:29 in total and seems to be falling out of favor within the Panthers organization.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.