Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Not in lineup Thursday

Pysyk (upper body) will not be in the lineup Thursday against the Jets, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Pysyk has yet to play a game since being hit up high by Alex Ovechkin on Oct. 19. He is with the team in Finland however, so it is possible he steps on the ice for Friday's game against the Jets.

