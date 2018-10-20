Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Out after high hit
Pysyk (upper body) is out of Saturday's match against the Red Wings, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Pysyk was hit up high by Alex Ovechkin during Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Capitals and forced to exit the game. Head coach Bob Boughner wanted the league to look at the hit, but it doesn't seem that the NHL deemed any action was necessary. Pysyk is scratched for Saturday's game, and further information about his injury should be known after the game. His spot in the lineup will be replaced by a returning Mike Matheson, who missed two games due to a suspension. Pysyk had two assists and six shots through five games this season.
