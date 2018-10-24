Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Out again

Pysyk (upper body) won't play Wednesday against the Islanders.

Pysyk will miss a third consecutive game Wednesday, and the Panthers have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return to the lineup. The 26-year-old blueliner has yet to return to practice with his teammates, which suggests he's probably not particularly close to being cleared for game action.

More News
Our Latest Stories