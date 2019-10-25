Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Pockets first goal

Pysyk scored a goal in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Panthers.

It's his first point in five games this season. Coach Joel Quenneville has taken to using Pysyk as a forward rather than a defenseman, but it's too early to tell if the experiment is working. His limited minutes and inconsistent role are enough to keep Pysyk off the fantasy radar.

