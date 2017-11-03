Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Pockets goal in loss
Pysyk scored his second goal of the season during Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Pysyk registered four shots on goal after totaling just three in the previous five games. His goal also broke a scoreless drought of five games. The 25-year-old blueliner has just three points and a minus-7 rating this season. His fantasy value remains fairly low.
