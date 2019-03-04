Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Points in back-to-back games

Pysyk tallied an assist for his third point in two games during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

It is the first time this season that Pysyk has registered a point in back-to-back games after he registered his first multi-point game of the season in Saturday's loss. The 27-year-old defenseman doesn't add much offensively, but he has good peripherals as he is second on the Panthers in both hits (113) and blocks (76).