Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Points in back-to-back games
Pysyk tallied an assist for his third point in two games during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.
It is the first time this season that Pysyk has registered a point in back-to-back games after he registered his first multi-point game of the season in Saturday's loss. The 27-year-old defenseman doesn't add much offensively, but he has good peripherals as he is second on the Panthers in both hits (113) and blocks (76).
More News
-
Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Returns to scoresheet•
-
Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Lays the body•
-
Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Collects first point in 12 games•
-
Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Returns to the lineup•
-
Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Will serve as healthy scratch Thursday•
-
Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Trending in right direction•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...