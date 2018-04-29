Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Posts disappointing offensive numbers

Pysyk scored three goals and 16 points while playing all 82 games during the 2017-18 season.

Pysyk's best quality is certainly his durability, as he's averaged 18:40 of ice time over the last two seasons and playing in all 164 contests. Last season, he chipped in 102 hits and 123 blocked shots. He's not very productive on the offensive end, but he can be a decent low-end option in some deep leagues.