Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Produces helper
Pysyk notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Pysyk has a goal and three helpers with a plus-4 rating in his last four appearances. He's been used as a left wing lately, and the results are beginning to show, although he's limited to a fourth-line role. Through 34 contests, Pysyk has eight points, 35 shots and 16 PIM this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.