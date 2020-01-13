Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Produces helper

Pysyk notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Pysyk has a goal and three helpers with a plus-4 rating in his last four appearances. He's been used as a left wing lately, and the results are beginning to show, although he's limited to a fourth-line role. Through 34 contests, Pysyk has eight points, 35 shots and 16 PIM this season.