Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Records first career hat trick

Pysyk scored a hat trick on three shots and was plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over Toronto.

That was one of the most unlikely hat tricks in recent NHL history. Playing forward due to injuries, Pysyk scored on all three of his shots, including an empty-netter, to key Florida's comeback from a 3-1 deficit. The 27-year-old entered the night with just 17 goals in 398 career games and had never scored more than four in a single season. Suddenly, he has seven goals and 13 points in 40 games. We wouldn't advise fantasy owners to chase this box score, but it is worth noting that Pysyk has nine points (five goals, four assists) in 11 games since New Year's Eve.