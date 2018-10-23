Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Remains sidelined Tuesday

Pysyk (upper body) won't play Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Pysyk will miss his second straight game, and the bottom pairing will be filled by Bogdan Kiselevich and MacKenzie Weegar again. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Islanders.

