Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Returns to scoresheet
Pysyk notched an assist during Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.
It had been 10 games since Pysyk last collected a point, but he now has seven points -- all assists -- in 45 games this season. He managed to end the night a plus-2 with a season-high 24:58 in ice time.
