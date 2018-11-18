Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Returns to the lineup
Pysyk started for the first time in 11 games in a 4-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
His first six games were missed due to an upper-body injury, but Pysyk has been a healthy scratch since then. Head coach Bob Boughner was happy with how his defense was playing until the Panthers got blown out 7-3 by the Blue Jackets on Thursday. Pysyk registered one shot and three hits against the Rangers.
More News
-
Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Will serve as healthy scratch Thursday•
-
Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Trending in right direction•
-
Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Still not healthy enough to play•
-
Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Remains out•
-
Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...