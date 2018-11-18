Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Returns to the lineup

Pysyk started for the first time in 11 games in a 4-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

His first six games were missed due to an upper-body injury, but Pysyk has been a healthy scratch since then. Head coach Bob Boughner was happy with how his defense was playing until the Panthers got blown out 7-3 by the Blue Jackets on Thursday. Pysyk registered one shot and three hits against the Rangers.