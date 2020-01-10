Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Scores as forward
Pysyk took another turn at forward, scoring a goal in a 5-2 win over the Canucks on Thursday.
Head coach Joel Quenneville has used Pysyk as a forward a few times this season, and he managed to score his third goal of the season as the fourth-line left wing on Thursday. His ice time has taken a nosedive under Quenneville -- from averaging 18:16 last season to 13:03 this season -- but he has contributed seven points over 33 games.
