Play

Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Scores second goal

Pysyk scored a goal on his lone shot and had two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Boston.

Pysyk got the Panthers on the board early in the third period with his second goal of the season. It was his first tally since Oct. 24, ending a 17-game drought. With just four points in 23 games, the 27-year-old need not be on your fantasy radar.

More News
Our Latest Stories