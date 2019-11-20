Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Sees ice time jump

Pysyk picked up a shot, two hits and two blocked shots on 20:01 of ice time in a 5-2 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.

After skating a few games as a forward, Pysyk has been back on defense as Mackenzie Weegar (face) continues to sit out. Now on the second pairing, Pysyk hit 20 minutes of ice time for only the second time this season. He has one goal and one assist in 15 games.