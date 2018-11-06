Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Still not healthy enough to play

Pysyk (upper body) will miss a seventh straight game as he'll sit out Thursday's home clash with the Oilers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

To be clear, Panthers coach Bob Boughner didn't explicitly rule out Pysyk for Thursday's contest, but he did say the defenseman is "still not good to go," which strongly suggests that the seventh-year skater will sit the next one out. Still, even though Pysyk has been out since Oct. 19, he remains on the active roster rather than injured reserve.