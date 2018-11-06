Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Still not healthy enough to play
Pysyk (upper body) will miss a seventh straight game as he'll sit out Thursday's home clash with the Oilers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
To be clear, Panthers coach Bob Boughner didn't explicitly rule out Pysyk for Thursday's contest, but he did say the defenseman is "still not good to go," which strongly suggests that the seventh-year skater will sit the next one out. Still, even though Pysyk has been out since Oct. 19, he remains on the active roster rather than injured reserve.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...