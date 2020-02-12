Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Three points against Devils

Pysyk scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

The Panthers' makeshift fourth line of Noel Acciardi between two converted blueliners in Pysyk and Mike Matheson came through with another huge effort, as the trio combined for three goals and eight points on the night. Pysyk recorded a hat trick Feb. 3 but he has no other points in his last eight games, and the 28-year-old is a risky fantasy option regardless of his role.