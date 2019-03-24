Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Throws body in loss

Pysyk collected five hits during Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Bruins.

Pysyk also has a shot on goal and two blocks in the contest but ultimately ended the game with a game-worst minus-3 rating. The 27-year-old defenseman is having his worst season statistically since he joined the Panthers in 2016 with only 11 points in 64 games.

