Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Throws body in loss
Pysyk collected five hits during Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Bruins.
Pysyk also has a shot on goal and two blocks in the contest but ultimately ended the game with a game-worst minus-3 rating. The 27-year-old defenseman is having his worst season statistically since he joined the Panthers in 2016 with only 11 points in 64 games.
