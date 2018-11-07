Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Trending in right direction
According to coach Bob Boughner, Pysyk (upper body) has "turned a corner" and will likely be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Edmonton, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Pysyk has missed the Panthers' last six games due to an upper-body injury, so if he's able to return Thursday, he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on. The 26-year-old blueliner enjoyed a nice start to the season, notching two assists in five contests, so he might be worth a league in deeper leagues if he's able to stay healthy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...