Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Trending in right direction

According to coach Bob Boughner, Pysyk (upper body) has "turned a corner" and will likely be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Edmonton, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Pysyk has missed the Panthers' last six games due to an upper-body injury, so if he's able to return Thursday, he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on. The 26-year-old blueliner enjoyed a nice start to the season, notching two assists in five contests, so he might be worth a league in deeper leagues if he's able to stay healthy.