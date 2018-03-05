Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Turns in solid performance
Pysyk dished out an assist, delivered two hits, blocked three shots, and finished with a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win against Philadelphia.
With the assist, Pysyk snapped a seven-game scoring drought while taking his season totals to nine assists and 12 points in 63 games. The 2010 first-round pick has quietly put together a good season for the Panthers, owning a minus-5 rating and playing nearly 19 minutes per game while filling a top-four role on a team that's just a single point out of a playoff spot. At this point in his career, it's unlikely that Pysyk develops into a fantasy star, but he does carry value in deeper formats.
