Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Unfit to play Saturday
Pysyk (upper body) is expected to be scratched from Saturday's road game against the Devils, according to the latest lineup combinations presented by NHL.com.
By sitting this next game out, Pysyk will have four full days to get into shape for the subsequent contest, which is a home clash with the Jets. Russian defender Bogdan Kislevich -- who spent the prior nine seasons in the KHL -- has been getting additional rink run in Pysyk's absence.
