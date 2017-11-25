Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Will play Saturday

Pysyk (undisclosed) warmed up with the Panthers while Alex Petrovic was a healthy scratch, meaning he'll play Saturday against the Blackhawks, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Pysyk won't miss time with the mystery ailment that appeared Friday. He'll look to break his nine-game pointless streak Saturday. However, he's never been known to rack up to goals and assists, as he's used best in penalty kill situations.