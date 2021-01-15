Per the NHL's Media Site, Nutivaara was cleared from the league's COVID-19 protocols.
Nutivaara was placed on the list Wednesday, so it's a positive sign to see the 26-year-old activated a day later. With Thursday and Friday's games cancelled with the Stars, the Panthers won't play until Sunday, which gives Nutivaara a good chance to suit up. Expect Nutivaara to handle a third-pair defensive role for the Panthers this season.
