Nutivaara (upper body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to action Tuesday versus Columbus, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Nutivaara's been sidelined since mid-February with an upper-body issue, but he'll return to a bottom-pairing role Tuesday. He's tallied three assists in seven games this season.
