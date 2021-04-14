Nutivaara produced an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Nutivaara set up Aleksander Barkov's tally at 11:50 of the first period. The 26-year-old Nutivaara hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since Feb. 4, a span of 12 appearances. He's battled an upper-body injury in that stretch. The Finn has four assists, 16 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 17 contests, so he's not much of an option in most fantasy formats.